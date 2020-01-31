Delta, American Airlines suspend flights between US, China

Travelers wearing face masks line up to check in for an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and more countries reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China’s worst-hit region returned home to medical observation and even isolation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

American Airlines says it is suspending flights beginning Friday through March 27.

Delta says its suspension will not take effect until Feb. 6 to ensure that customers looking to exit China can do so.

Delta’s suspension will last until April 30. Other U.S. carriers have curtailed service to China, while several European airlines have suspended it altogether.

