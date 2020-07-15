KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Delaware shop owner threw pizza at attempted robber brandishing machete, police say

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Shannon O’Hara/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a pizza shop owner used his available resources to fend off a robbery attempt by a man with a machete.

They say he threw a pizza at him. A state police news release says it happened Friday as the owner of Stargate Pizza in Greenwood was closing down his shop for the night.

He told troopers that a man with a machete approached him demanding money. He said he didn’t have any and then threw the pizza.

Police say the suspect then fled and the store owner was unhurt. Police didn’t say what happened to the pizza.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know