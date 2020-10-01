Delaware boy using foil to make a new world record

NEWARK, Delaware (WCAU/NBC) – A boy in Delaware is using aluminum foil to set a world record.

Jacob Vogeley calls his growing foil ball Gerald. He started it in August and has been rolling and patting it ith new foil every chance he gets.

The ball is currently at about 50 pounds, the Guinness World Record for a foil ball is over 1,600 pounds. The person who set the record in 1987 got his foil from a foil factory near his home.

Jacob is relying on his own money and donations, and he has a plan for the foil once he hits the record.

“I will recycle all the foil and all the money I get from recycling the foil, I will donate it to the children’s hospital of Philadelphia because I want to support sick children.”

Jacob’s father owns the Drip Cafe chain of Delaware coffee shops. If you’d like to donate some foil to help Jacob’s cause, you can send it to the Drip Cafe locations in Newark and Hockessin.

