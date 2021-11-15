Death of Chris Daughtry’s daughter ‘too premature’ to consider homicide, DA says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee district attorney is tamping down speculation following the death of a former American Idol contestant’s daughter.

Hannah Marie Price, 25, was found dead at a Fentress County home late Friday night. Price is one of four children raised by former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry and his partner, Deanna Daughtry.

The death was originally reported by ‘People Magazine.’ Daughtry’s band has postponed all shows on their current tour through Tuesday.

Tennessee District 8 Attorney General Jared Effler released a statement Monday saying that it is too premature and “irresponsible” to consider her death a homicide. His release also stated that no one has been arrested in connection with her death, despite some headlines on the internet suggesting otherwise.

Daughtry rose to fame in 2006 as a contestant on the fifth season of “American Idol,” ultimately finishing fourth behind winner Taylor Hicks and runners-up Katherine McPhee and Elliott Yamin. He and his band Daughtry released their debut album on RCA Records later that year.

The band began touring in support of their sixth album “Dearly Beloved” earlier this month.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” reads a message posted to the band’s social media channels. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Daughtry, 41, married Deanna in 2000. Together they have four children: Hannah, 25, and Griffin, 23, from Deanna’s previous relationship, and twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10, People reports.

On Instagram, Deanna thanked the public for supporting their family but mentioned that sustained injuries may be the reason behind her death.

“We are awaiting autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that cause her death,” she wrote. “We are heartbroken.”

Officials are continuing to investigate.