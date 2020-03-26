Deadline for REAL ID pushed back a year due to coronavirus outbreak

(NEWS10) — The Trump administration is pushing back the REAL ID deadline a year because of coronavirus.

The original October 1, 2020, deadline has been pushed back to October 1, 2021, according to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary for Homeland Security.

Under the REAL ID law, travelers would need an enhanced license by October 1 to board a domestic flight.

But on Monday, President Donald Trump said that he moved the deadline to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid crowds at states’ department of motor vehicles.

Governors and lawmakers had been pushing for a delay since many states are having trouble processing requests during the coronavirus outbreak.

THREAD: Due to circumstances resulting from the #coronavirus pandemic and the national emergency declaration, @DHSgov, as directed by President @realDonaldTrump, is extending the REAL ID enforcement deadline beyond the current October 1, 2020 deadline. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 26, 2020

“The federal, state and local response to the spread of the Coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline. Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts. States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID. Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes,” said Wolf in a statement.

