TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Students at a Florida high school got a grisly sight after a gutted shark was found hanging from their school’s rafters.

NBC affiliate WTLV reported that the shark carcass was found Thursday morning at Ponte Vedra High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, possibly as a senior prank.

For reference, the school’s mascot is a shark.

Photos show the carcass suspended by cords above a walkway at the school.

Students told WTLV that they were upset about the animal’s death.

“Some people think it’s funny. I’m not sure why; I don’t think it’s funny,” one student told the station.

WTLV reported that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that five high school students killed the shark Tuesday night before hanging its body at the school at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

School officials said the carcass was removed at around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Experts were still trying to identify the species of shark at the time of the report. Meanwhile, the school is investigating the situation and is planning to discipline the students.

The type of offense could lead to possible expulsion or other punishments, according to WTLV.