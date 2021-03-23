Daughter of Boulder massacre victim posts heartbreaking tribute to her dad

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 22: Flowers are seen at a fence outside the location where a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper’s grocery store on Monday on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people were killed in the attack. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A woman whose father was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket Monday shared a touching tribute to him on Tuesday.

“I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO,” Erika Mahoney tweeted, sharing a photo of the two of them on her wedding day.

I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer. pic.twitter.com/SLS2bdm5Hc — Erika Mahoney (@MahoneyEb) March 23, 2021

In the photo, Erika Mahoney looks lovingly at her father as he holds her arm.

“My dad represents all things Love. I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer,” she wrote.

Kevin Mahoney was 61 years old when the shooter took his life, along with those of nine other people.

“I am now pregnant,” Erika Mahoney wrote. “I know he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter.”

Mahoney, who is the news director at KAZU Public Radio in the Monterey, California area, thanked Boulder police for “being kind through this painful tragedy.”

“I love you forever Dad. You are always with me,” she tweeted.