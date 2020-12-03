‘Dateline NBC: Race for a Vaccine’: NBC’s Lester Holt reports on COVID-19 vaccine plans

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, we all want to know the latest plans to get a vaccine and what challenges we can expect.

In an exclusive interview for the special “Dateline NBC: Race for a Vaccine,” NBC’s Lester Holt spoke with top executives at Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson about how they plan to quickly distribute the vaccine.

Here is a preview of Holt’s report:

LESTER HOLT: And if you are given approval, how fast will things snap into motion? How– how fast will the distribution begin?

ALBERT BOURLA: We are aiming hours within the approval, after the approval to be able to distribute.

LESTER HOLT: Once approval comes, how quickly does Moderna spring into action and begin shipping the product?

STEPHEN HOGE: So like the others– we’re partnered with general Perna and his team at Operation Warp Speed. I’ve been told they want trucks rolling within hours, if not a day.

Tonight, Holt also asks about the process these companies went through to ensure no corners were cut so the public can trust the quality of the vaccine.

Watch the hour-long special tonight at 10 p.m. on KSEE24.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.