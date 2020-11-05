Crown Royal letting you send a free care package to US troops

(NEXSTAR/WTRF) — Crown Royal has partnered with nonprofit Packages From Home to send free care packages to U.S. troops.

“Crown Royal believes it’s not what you have, it’s what you give and how you give it,” the company said. “That’s why Crown Royal is honored to partner with Packages From Home to turn every donated Crown Royal Bag into care packages for active American military heroes around the world.”

On the Crown Royal website, you can pick four of the troops’ “most requested and needed items,” and the package will be sent overseas free of charge in the company’s iconic Crown Royal bags.

The items include beef jerky, cookies, fruit snacks, nuts, peanut butter singles, popcorn, protein bar/ granola bar and tea.

The goal of the promotion, which is not sponsored by the U.S. military, is to provide 1 million bags by the end of 2020.

You are also able to provide a message to the recipient of the package.

Packages from Home was founded by Kathleen Lewis, whose Army soldier son, Christian, once told her “that receiving familiar items not only provided the comforts of home that he missed so much, but also reminded him that someone was thinking of him, which helped him combat the loneliness and dangers of deployed life.”

The site allows 10 care packages to be sent per person, and you must be 21 or older to participate.

The promotion runs through Nov. 30 while supplies last.

