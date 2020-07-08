KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Crane collapses in east London; rescue teams on site

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — The London Fire Brigade says a rescue operation is underway after a 20-meter (65-foot) crane collapsed onto a block of apartments under development and two houses.

Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis said search-and-rescue crews were using specialized equipment to search the properties in east London as part of “a complex rescue operation” on Wednesday afternoon.

The London Ambulance Service said crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.

Ellis said: “This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know