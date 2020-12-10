COVID patient tells doctor all 22 people at Thanksgiving dinner have since tested positive

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Mount Sinai Queens hospital in New York. The hospital expects to receive thousands of doses once a vaccine is approved. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(NEXSTAR) – A Rhode Island doctor’s Tweet about the exhaustion of caring for COVID patients and the status of one of them generated a lot of attention on Tuesday.

Dr. Rebecca Karb, an emergency medicine physician and faculty member at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, tweeted: “Last night, one of my (many) patients with COVID told me she had a large Thanksgiving dinner with family—22 people,” she wrote. “The day after, one family member tested positive. Since then (according to my patient) *ALL* 22 people have developed symptoms, some severe.”

Karb later deleted the tweet, but not before it went viral online.

After deleting her tweet, Dr. Karb later tweeted, “My biggest fear feels to be real— that we are all so entrenched in our beliefs and committed to our corners that I’m not sure there’s anything that could change anyone’s mind.  I truly don’t know how to get to the other side of this. The callousness and lack of empathy for those suffering— especially the victims of COVID and their families— is a collective, shared trauma for our nation. There is no vaccine that will heal this trauma; it will take work, and time.”

The U.S. recorded 3,124 deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet, according to Johns Hopkins University. Up until last week, the peak was 2,603 deaths on April 15, when New York City was the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak.

Wednesday’s toll eclipsed American deaths on the opening day of the Normandy invasion during World War II: 2,500, out of some 4,400 allied dead. And it topped the toll on Sept. 11, 2001: 2,977.

New cases per day are running at all-time highs of over 209,000 on average. And the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 is setting records nearly every day.

Karb added that she was going to take a break from Twitter, and praised her fellow health care workers, “Every healthcare worker I know is working as hard as they can. There’s no blame, no shaming. We just want people to be healthy and safe. And yes, we are people too.“

 My biggest fear feels to be real— that we are all so entrenched in our beliefs and committed to our corners that I’m not sure there’s anything that could change anyone’s mind. I truly don’t know how to get to the other side of this. My biggest fear feels to be real— that we are all so entrenched in our beliefs and committed to our corners that I’m not sure there’s anything that could change anyone’s mind. I truly don’t know how to get to the other side of this.

The Associated Press and WPRI contributed to this report.

