COVID-19 takes Sept. 11 tributes online

(KRON) — The 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks comes during a year of change in how we commemorate its victims.
We’re nine months into a year that changed the world drastically, now honoring a day that also changed the country nearly two decades ago.
While ceremonies are being moved outdoors for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then back indoors for safety from some of the worst air quality in the world, tributes are moving online.
Here’s what U.S. leaders and local leaders around the Central Valley are sharing to social media honoring the memory of 9/11:
President Donald Trump on Friday proclaimed Sept. 11, 2020 as Patriot Day. Congress had already designated it as Patriot Day through a joint resolution approved on Dec. 18, 2001.
The President’s proclamation calls on U.S. residents to “participate in community service in honor of the innocent people we lost that day and to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to honor those victims who perished as a result of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.” Read the full proclamation here.
WATCH: The U.S. Department of State shared this informational video with eye-opening archived footage of the attacks:
Central Valley tributes:
Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
The Clovis Fire Department
California Highway Patrol
City of Fresno
Clovis Police Department
Merced Police Department
Fresno State College of Health
This list will be updated as local leaders post tributes.
