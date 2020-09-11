COVID-19 takes Sept. 11 tributes online

(KRON) — The 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks comes during a year of change in how we commemorate its victims.

We’re nine months into a year that changed the world drastically, now honoring a day that also changed the country nearly two decades ago.

While ceremonies are being moved outdoors for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then back indoors for safety from some of the worst air quality in the world, tributes are moving online.

Here’s what U.S. leaders and local leaders around the Central Valley are sharing to social media honoring the memory of 9/11:

President Donald Trump on Friday proclaimed Sept. 11, 2020 as Patriot Day. Congress had already designated it as Patriot Day through a joint resolution approved on Dec. 18, 2001.

The President’s proclamation calls on U.S. residents to “participate in community service in honor of the innocent people we lost that day and to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to honor those victims who perished as a result of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.” Read the full proclamation here.

In 2001, our Nation, united under God, made an unbreakable promise never to forget the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11th. On this sacred day — Patriot Day — we solemnly honor that commitment. https://t.co/LzAFPe72YX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

WATCH: The U.S. Department of State shared this informational video with eye-opening archived footage of the attacks:

Nineteen years since 9/11, the United States honors the lives lost that day. We will never forget. https://t.co/jQ8kOMv9zi pic.twitter.com/05JXleIinr — Department of State (@StateDept) September 11, 2020

Central Valley tributes:

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

The Clovis Fire Department

California Highway Patrol

Today we pause to remember the innocent victims who lost their lives and to honor the heroes of 9/11. We will never forget their sacrifice. #WeRemember #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/f1YuMJV4GO — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) September 11, 2020

City of Fresno

We will #NeverForget the tragic events of #September11. #WeRemember and honor the lives lost in New York City, Arlington, VA and Shanksville, PA pic.twitter.com/RAfpoPSnq0 — City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) September 11, 2020

Clovis Police Department

One year ago today, we came together to honor and remember those we lost on September 11, 2001.



Take a moment to experience the ceremony from last year at the California 9/11 Memorial at the former Pelco campus.



We will #NeverForget. https://t.co/zw9Vuiag8g — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) September 11, 2020

Merced Police Department

Fresno State College of Health

On this day, we pause to remember lives lost on 9/11, including Todd Beamer, who once majored in Physical Therapy at @Fresno_State. He is well remembered for saying "Let's Roll" before heroically thwarting terrorists on United Airlines Flight 93. pic.twitter.com/L23wqypTpY — FS College of Health (@FresnoStateCHHS) September 11, 2020

This list will be updated as local leaders post tributes.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.