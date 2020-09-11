COVID-19 takes Sept. 11 tributes online

U.S. & World

by: Fareeha Rehman

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) — The 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks comes during a year of change in how we commemorate its victims.

We’re nine months into a year that changed the world drastically, now honoring a day that also changed the country nearly two decades ago.

While ceremonies are being moved outdoors for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then back indoors for safety from some of the worst air quality in the world, tributes are moving online.

Here’s what U.S. leaders and local leaders around the Central Valley are sharing to social media honoring the memory of 9/11:

President Donald Trump on Friday proclaimed Sept. 11, 2020 as Patriot Day. Congress had already designated it as Patriot Day through a joint resolution approved on Dec. 18, 2001.

The President’s proclamation calls on U.S. residents to “participate in community service in honor of the innocent people we lost that day and to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to honor those victims who perished as a result of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.” Read the full proclamation here.

WATCH: The U.S. Department of State shared this informational video with eye-opening archived footage of the attacks:

Central Valley tributes:

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

The Clovis Fire Department

California Highway Patrol

City of Fresno

Clovis Police Department

Merced Police Department

Fresno State College of Health

This list will be updated as local leaders post tributes.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com