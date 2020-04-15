COVID-19 pushes US Postal Service to the brink, could become insolvent

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — The U.S. Postal Service has warned congress it could become insolvent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The USPS said it will “run out of cash” by the end of September if Congress does not help with financial assistance as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates its pre-existing financial perils.

“We saw 30% collapse the third week in march – we expect a 50% decline by this summer,” said Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly. “That means half the volume of mail will not be there. Including their revenue associated with it. That’s catastrophic.”

Connolly chairs the oversight committee that oversees the USPS.

“If there were disruption in service or severe curtailment because of these financial circumstances the areas immediately impacted are rural parts of America, largely represented by Republicans,” he said. “So I have a lot of GOP allies on postal issues in the house.”

The bipartisan Postal Service Board of Governors, appointed by President Donald Trump -has asked for $25 billion in direct funding, $25 billion in borrowing authority and $25 billion in grants to modernize the Post Office.

But when House Democrats asked for $25 billion in funding during the stimulus talks, sources tell CNN, the Trump administration rejected the idea.

Instead the Postal Service was offered the opportunity to apply for $10 billion in loans.

“I will tell you who is the demise of the Postal Service, internet companies who give their stuff to the postal service,” Trump said. “I don’t run the Postal Service.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Postal Service, often blaming its economic problems on companies like Amazon.

“They lose money every time they deliver a package for amazon or these other internet companies, these other companies that deliver,” Trump said. “They drop everything in the post office and they say you deliver it. If they would raise the prices by actually a lot, then you’d find out that the post office could make money or break even. But they don’t do that.”

Connelly says package delivery accounts for roughly 5% of total mail volume and about 30% of revenue.

“I think the president loves to have enemies and one of his favorites is Jeff Bezos, head of Amazon,” said Connelly. “And in the press conference last week he absurdly asserted the Postal Service would be fine if they just raised prices on companies like Amazon. Nobody who knows the economy of our postal delivery system believes that.”

The country’s founding fathers believed the Postal Service was so essential, they put in the constitution.

It ensures many Americans receive necessary medicine and other critical items.

The Postal Service is now at a critical moment of its existence amid an unprecedented pandemic and Connelly says it’s Trump and his administration who must act.

“His own understanding of the constitution is clearly lacking very fundamentally,” Connelly said. “Unfortunately, the postal service is one of the casualties of that understanding.”

House Democrats say the Postmaster General warned that in light of the coronavirus, the Postal Service expects to see a $13 billion revenue loss this year.

They also project that the virus could cost the USPS another $54 billion over the next decade.

