Couple with stroller avoids DUI crash after another driver crashes into the suspect

PHOENIX, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – Pedestrians walking with a stroller had their lives flash before their eyes when an alleged DUI driver plowed through an intersection.

It happened on Oct. 14 in the city of Phoenix just after 10 p.m.

“A hero in the form of a Chevy Cruz may have saved the lives of a couple pushing a stroller through a Phoenix crosswalk,” the Phoenix Police Department said on Facebook.

Ernesto Otanez Oveso, 23, is accused of barreling through a red light, and right before hitting those crossing, the driver of the Cruz slammed into his car.

Oveso and a woman in the car with him took off running after the crash, police say, adding “Oveso noticed a witness was following him and told that man to stop, even stabbing one of the doors on his car.”

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and aggravated assault charges. A gun was also found in his car, which he isn’t allowed to own.

The woman with Oveso was’t found.

The driver that hit Oveso was injured, but she’s going to be OK.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.