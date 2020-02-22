Couple who vanished during California getaway found alive

FILE – In these undated photos released by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office are Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin. The academic couple who vanished during a getaway in the woods of Northern California were found Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, by search-and-rescue workers who spent almost a week looking for them and gave up hopes of finding them alive. The Marin County Sheriff’s office tweeted that two helicopter crews airlifted Kiparsky, 77, and Irwin, 72, to a hospital. Authorities did not immediately provide details on their conditions and where they were located. (Marin County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

INVERNESS, Calif. (AP) — An academic couple who vanished during a getaway in the woods of Northern California coastline has been found by search-and-rescue workers who spent almost a week looking for them and gave up hopes of finding them alive.

The Marin County Sheriff’s office tweeted that two helicopter crews airlifted Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin to a hospital Saturday.

Authorities did not immediately provide details on their conditions and where they were located.

The couple was last seen Feb. 14 at a vacation cottage near Inverness.

Authorities combed the area for days and shifted to a “recovery mission” Thursday when they felt they had exhausted all possible leads.

