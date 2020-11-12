Costco requiring face shields for shoppers with medical conditions

An employee of the PVR cinemas with a face shield and a mask stands at the entrance to welcome people in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Seven months after screens went dark, cinemas reopened Thursday in much of India with mostly old titles on the marquee — a sign of the country’s efforts to return to normal as the pace of coronavirus infections slows but also of the roadblocks that remain. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Costco is requiring everyone in store to wear either a face mask or a face shield.

Starting November 16, people who were exempt from face masks due to having a medical condition will have to wear a face shield instead, President and CEO Craig Jelinek announced on Tuesday.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek said.

The Centers for Disease Control says face shields should not be used as a substitute for face masks. But for people who must wear a shield rather than a mask, the CDC recommends the following types:

  • Face shields that wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend below the chin.
  • Hooded face shields.

Costco has required people at its locations to wear a face mask since May 4, 2020. The CDC says people who identify with the following should not wear a mask:

  • Anyone who has trouble breathing
  • Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance
  • Children younger than 2 years old

In accordance with CDC recommendations, children under the age of 2 do not have to wear a face covering inside Costco locations at all. The CDC also does not recommend face shields for newborns and infants.

