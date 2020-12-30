Congressman-elect dies from COVID-19 complications

WEST MONROE, La. (KSEE/KGPE) — Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died from complications related to the coronavirus Tuesday. The Republican was 41-years-old.

On Twitter earlier this week, a representative for Letlow wrote that he was transferred from a hospital in Monroe to another facility in Shreveport to continue receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Following news of Letlow’s death, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards wrote on Twitter and First Lady Donna Edwards offering their condolences to Letlow’s family, describing him as being taken “far too soon.”

It is with heavy hearts that @FirstLadyOfLA and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with COVID-19. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 30, 2020

Letlow, a former chief of staff to outgoing U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, won the race to succeed his longtime boss on Dec. 5. The Republican was set to take office this Sunday.

Letlow is the first member or member-elect of Congress to die of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and two children.