Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the US hit 150,000, by far the highest toll in the world

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Placido Domingo will make his first public appearance since recovering from coronavirus to accept a lifetime achievement award in Austria next week.

The famed tenor will receive the honor on Aug. 6 in Salzburg by the organization behind Austria’s Music Prize at an invitation-only ceremony. The award, chosen by a jury of journalists, recognizes Domingo, 79, as ‘’one of the best and most influential vocal actors in the world,’’ saying ‘’he has set international standards at the highest level for decades.’’