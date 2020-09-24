Condom recycling operation raided in Vietnam

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from a video report by VTV, allegedly used condoms are being are being packed for sale in Binh Duong province, Vietnam on Sept. 10, 2020. Vietnamese police say they will investigate a factory that was found recycling about 320,000 used condoms for resale. (VTV via AP)

HANOI, Vietnam – Police seized more than 320,000 used condoms that had been prepared for illegal resale at a Vietnamese factory near Ho Chi Minh City after a raid Saturday.

State news broadcaster VTV reports that a woman believed to be the owner of the Binh Duong province factory was arrested.

VTV footage of the bust showed large bags of the pre-owned prophylactics that reportedly weighed a combined 794 pounds.

Workers at the factory allegedly washed the condoms and reshaped them to be sold again. The owner admitted she received a regular supply of the used condoms from an unidentified man, according to Tuoi Tre News, the state-run newspaper.

All of the condoms weren’t yet labeled or packaged.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.