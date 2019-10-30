Comedian and ‘Friday’ star John Witherspoon has died

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Actor and comedian John Witherspoon has passed away at the age of 77.

A message posted on Witherspoon’s Twitter account Tuesday confirmed the news. The message described him as a legend in the entertainment industry and a father figure to all who watched him.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.



– The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

The actor was best known for his role as WIllie Jones in the 1995 movie “Friday.” He was born in Detroit in 1942 and began his career in stand-up comedy in the 1970s.

