Comedian and ‘Friday’ star John Witherspoon has died

John Witherspoon leaves a taping of “The Late Show with David Letterman” in New York, Monday, Dec. 21, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Actor and comedian John Witherspoon has passed away at the age of 77.

A message posted on Witherspoon’s Twitter account Tuesday confirmed the news. The message described him as a legend in the entertainment industry and a father figure to all who watched him.

The actor was best known for his role as WIllie Jones in the 1995 movie “Friday.” He was born in Detroit in 1942 and began his career in stand-up comedy in the 1970s.

