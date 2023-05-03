Police are investigating the death of a Colorado woman after she plunged to her death from the roof of a Manhattan hotel Tuesday night. (Credit: PIX11)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are investigating the death of a Colorado woman after she plunged from the roof of a Times Square hotel Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old woman’s body was discovered on some scaffolding below the OYO Hotel on West 47th Street in Manhattan around 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. It was unclear whether the woman fell or was pushed.

Before her death, the victim was in a dispute with a 24-year-old man, identified by police as Tyler Griffen, inside their hotel room that spurred several 911 calls from concerned guests, police said. The pair also had a 1-year-old boy that was discovered in their room, according to police sources.

Police sources described Griffen as emotionally disturbed, and said arriving officers had to use a Taser to subdue him. He was brought to Bellevue Hospital for an evaluation, police said.

Griffen, also of Colorado, was charged with reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to the NYPD.

The baby was also taken to a hospital but was unharmed, police sources said.

Detectives were investigating whether the woman went to the roof alone or if she was with others.