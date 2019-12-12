Barnard College student, 18, found fatally stabbed just blocks from her school

NEW YORK (AP/CNN) — The New York Police Department has increased patrols around the Columbia University campus and a nearby park after an 18-year-old college freshman was fatally stabbed.

Tessa Majors was found unconscious Wednesday evening near Morningside Park in Manhattan.

She had suffered stab wounds in what police believe was an armed robbery that happened inside the park.

A witness says four or five men approached majors and got into a dispute with her.

No suspects have been arrested in the case.

Police think the crime is part of a robbery pattern in the area.

The Daily News says the teen’s parents live in Charlottesville, Virginia. Barnard College is part of Columbia University.

