Coast Guard searching for missing 35-year-old diver near Crystal Cove State Park

Crews on Sunday are searching for a diver who went missing near Laguna Beach the night before, officials said.

The diver, a 35-year-old man, was reported missing at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a United States Coast Guard news release.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage wet suit in the area of Crystal Cove State Park.

His diving partner reported him missing to the Laguna Beach Fire Department, which called the Coast Guard to help with the search.

The Coast Guard sent out boat and helicopter crews to search the waters.

California State Parks, the Orange County Sheriffs Department and Laguna Beach Lifeguards all searched for the man throughout the night and morning hours.

But as of 3:50 p.m., they had yet to find the man, who has not been publicly identified.

Search and rescue operations are continuing Sunday and no further details were available.