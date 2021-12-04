CNN announces firing of Chris Cuomo

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Anchor Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN on Saturday, the network said in a statement.

Cuomo was suspended earlier in the week after details emerged that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, face charges of sexual harassment.

Full statement from CNN:

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.