Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, photo former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, front second from right, speaks with others after President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins stands at back right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former head of President Trump’s transition planning team was in attendance of the presentation of Amy Coney Barrett as the president’s nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 26.

No other information was immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

