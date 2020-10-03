Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former head of President Trump’s transition planning team was in attendance of the presentation of Amy Coney Barrett as the president’s nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 26.
No other information was immediately available.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
