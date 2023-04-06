Whether you prefer a traditional burrito filled with rice, beans and cheese or prefer a unique creation, such as a lobster sushi burrito, there is no wrong way to enjoy the famous dish.

In honor of National Burrito Day on Thursday, many Mexican chain restaurants in California will offer limited-time deals for the special day.

Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away 20,000 burritos through Grubhub, USA Today reported. The offer for a free burrito will be automatically added to a Chipotle order made through Grubhub with a subtotal of at least $20. The code can only be redeemed once per person.

The company will also give out 10,000 free burritos for the “national” holiday. Throughout the day, free burrito codes will be posted on the company’s official Twitter account and followers can text the code to 888-222 for a chance to win a free burrito.

Also, all Chipotle burrito orders made online will be delivered for free on Thursday with the promo code “DELIVER.”

Taco Bell

Taco Bell customers can get a free Grilled Cheese burrito with a minimum $20 purchase in the Taco Bell app or through food delivery apps, such as Door Dash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub, from April 6-9, USA Today reported.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Customers can get a burrito for $7.99 by scanning a QR Code at checkout or by entering the promo code “Burrito” for online orders.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco rewards members can partake in a buy one, get one free burrito deal on Thursday. All burritos sold at El Pollo Loco can be purchased through the limited-time offering, USA Today reported.

In addition to the deal, customers who purchase food through the El Pollo Loco app or website won’t be charged delivery fees.