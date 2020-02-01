China uses yelling drones to enforce people to wear masks outside

BEIJING (CNN Newsource) — Chinese state-run agency, Global Times, released video of a drone that is flying in the air and detecting people who are not wearing masks while outdoors.

The drone warns and instructs people if they violated the rule. It also specifically calls out people based on the color of their clothes to efficiently enforce the rule.

The video has gone viral on Chinese social media and was praised as a creative and efficient way to raise awareness of the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

Both Xinhua and the Global Times have published videos of drones warning various people in rural areas that masks need to be worn in “these times.” The drones are seen scolding an elderly lady and is even seen chasing a child down the road.

