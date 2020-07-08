Breaking News
9 more dead from COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials say
KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Charges expected for Seattle driver who hit protesters

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A photo of Summer Taylor, who suffered critical injuries and died after being hit by a car while protesting over the weekend, sits among flowers at the King County Correctional Facility where a hearing was held for the suspect in their death Monday, July 6, 2020, in Seattle. Dawit Kelete is accused of driving a car on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one, over the weekend. Seattle has been the site of prolonged unrest over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, and had shut down the interstate for 19 days in a row. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors plan to decide on charges against the man who hit two protesters with his car while driving on a Seattle freeway that was closed for Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

One of the protesters was killed.

Police say Dawit Kelete hit two people at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker, suffered critical injuries and died Saturday night. Diaz Love was hospitalized in serious condition.

The King County prosecutor’s office said it was reviewing investigation documents and would decide on charges by Wednesday afternoon.

The driver is being held on a $1.2 million bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know