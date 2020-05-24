Cellphone video shows massive pool party in Missouri amid virus

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (CNN Newsource) — Social distancing was out the window at a holiday pool party in Missouri.
This video shows a crowd of people packing a swimming pool near the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday.
They seem to be partying and mingling – much less six-foot distancing.
The video was shot by CNN affiliate KTVK.
Missouri’s reopening plan – announced earlier this month – says that social distancing is still a must.
Coronavirus does not spread in water.
But staying six-feet apart is particularly important at pools because swimmers don’t wear face masks.
In neighboring Arkansas, several people contracted the coronavirus after going to a high school pool party.
