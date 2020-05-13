CDC will alert doctors to look out for syndrome in children that could be related to coronavirus

(CNN Newsource) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing to alert doctors to watch for a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that could be linked to coronavirus.

That’s according to a CDC spokesman Tuesday.

The syndrome is characterized by persistent fever, inflammation, poor organ function and other symptoms similar to shock.

It was first reported by New York officials — and more states began reporting diagnoses of the syndrome this week.

An informal panel of pediatricians organized by Boston Children’s Hospital have dubbed the mysterious illness “Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Potentially Associated with COVID-19.”

The CDC warning will go out on the Health Alert Network (HAN) to thousands of physicians and other clinicians across the country, the agency spokesman said.

“We will provide a working case definition of what cases look like,” the spokesman said.

Doctors will be asked to report cases to state and local health departments so that the CDC can learn about the syndrome.

The CDC is working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to get the definition of the syndrome — which could be released Wednesday or Thursday, the spokesman added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

