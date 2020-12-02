CDC warns against travel to Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling people not to go to Mexico.

The country was deemed as having a “Very High Level of COVID-19” by the CDC, which is the most risky level in its 4-level tier system.

Data from the World Health Organization informs which level a country is placed in.

For Level 4, a country reports more than 100 new cases over the past 28 days. Hospitalization data and positivity rates are also included when determining the level.

The CDC gives the following instructions for people who must travel during the coronavirus pandemic:

Before you travel , get tested with a viral test 1–3 days before your trip. Do not travel if you are waiting for test results, test positive, or are sick. Follow all entry requirements for your destination and provide any required or requested health information.

, get tested with a viral test 1–3 days before your trip. if you are waiting for test results, test positive, or are sick. Follow all entry requirements for your destination and provide any required or requested health information. During travel, wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet from people who are not traveling with you, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and watch your health for signs of illness.

wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet from people who are not traveling with you, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and watch your health for signs of illness. Before traveling back to the United States , get tested with a viral test 1–3 days before travel. Follow all destination and airline recommendations or requirements.

, get tested with a viral test 1–3 days before travel. Follow all destination and airline recommendations or requirements. After you travel , get tested 3–5 days after travel AND stay home for 7 days after travel. If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home for 14 days. If you had a known exposure to COVID-19 while traveling, delay travel, quarantine from other people for 14 days after your last known exposure, get tested, and monitor your health.

, get tested 3–5 days after travel stay home for 7 days after travel.