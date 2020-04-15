CDC reports over 9,000 health care workers infected by COVID-19 across US

COVID-19 Information

(CNN Newsource) — More than 9,000 of the nation’s health care workers have been infected by the coronavirus, according to the first Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report on the issue.

But the number is likely an underestimate because most reports of COVID-19 cases do not include whether the person works in health care.

The CDC says more than half of those health care workers got infected on the job.

A total of 90% of them were not hospitalized.

CDC officials said health workers did not realize at first how quickly people without symptoms can spread the disease.

