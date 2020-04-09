CDC releases new guidelines for essential workers who can’t work from home during the pandemic

(CNN Newsource) — The United States has largely been on pause in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

But many Americans have been working out-and-about, sometimes in close contact with people infected with COVID-19.

Health officials have issued new recommendations for those whose lives could potentially be in danger.

Some people can’t work from home, even during a crisis.

“Everybody’s looking up to us because they need their toilet paper,” said Bob Keck, a big rig driver.

Truck drivers are among the “essential employees” whose responsibilities haven’t changed much, if at all, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just came from up in Oregon and there’s a lot of banners saying thank you to the truckers,” said Andre Nunn, a big rig driver. “To know that we’re responsible for keeping the country going it kind of feels good.”

To get asymptomatic workers back on the job, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidelines for all critical workers exposed to the virus.

“Take their temperature before they go to work. Wear a face mask at all times. Practice social distancing,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the CDC. “We want them not to share objects that would be touching their face, and we would like them not to congregate in break rooms, lunchrooms, and crowded places.”

The CDC is asking employers to assess workers and send them home if they’re sick.

This comes as the White House is focused on re-starting the U.S.

“As we continue to wage all-out medical war to defeat the virus, we are also fighting an economic war to ensure we can quickly turn to full financial strength,” said President Donald Trump. “We have to get our country back.”

Once that happens, those working from home will be back on the roads, with the truckers.

“When this is over they’ll go back to the way it was before, we’ll just be in their way,” Keck said.

There are more than 432,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

