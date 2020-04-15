CDC predicts ‘another battle’ with COVID-19 in winter as vaccine not expected until next year for general public

(CNN Newsource) — Health policy experts and government leaders across the country are looking ahead on how to best ease coronavirus social distancing.

More masks, more time apart, more testing and more realistic expectations.

“If we move too quickly, put 50,000 people in Yankee Stadium and that’s part of why you see a resurgence of the disease, that’s the worst of all worlds, we’ve got one chance,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City.

As President Donald Trump continues to push for a symbolic May 1 reopening, officials around the country are focused on their communities.

Many following the lead of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, confirming this “new normal” is here to stay.

In New Orleans, the mayor is suggesting major events like Jazz Fest, won’t be back until 2021.

Mississippi, the latest state to close schools for the remainder of the academic year, as experts predict the virus will return.

“We’re going to have another battle with it upfront and aggressively next winter this it’s why it’s so important we take the time right now to improve our testing capacity, expand our public health capacity to do early case recognition, contact tracing and isolation,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “I call it block and tackle, block and tackle.”

Los Angeles, is now offering same or next day testing to its 10 million residents — anyone with COVID-19 symptoms are eligible.

Major League Baseball is pitching in for antibody testing, players, their families, concession workers — some 10,000 volunteers in total, part of a nationwide study to better understand the infection, and its spread.

“It is very hard to bring this to scale quickly and we need the federal government to be part of this,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

As New York cautiously embraces a plateau, Georgia prepares for a potential surge and midwestern states discuss a coordinated, regional plan to reopen, similar to efforts in the northeast and on the west coast.

“This is not a light switch going on or off,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. “This is going to be making a change, testing it, it modeling it, and then seeing whether it works, and then if it does, you can make another change.”

Also key to any lasting change: a vaccine.

“We’re targeting fall for the emergency use, so that would be for healthcare workers and people who might be in constant contact and risk of being exposed over and over,” said Kizzmekia Corbett, lead scientist for coronavirus vaccine research at the National Institutes of Health.

For the rest of America, that vaccine is likely at least a year away.

