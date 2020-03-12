Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after wife exhibits flu-like symptoms.

NEW YORK (AP) — Edwidge Danticat's story collection “Everything Inside” has won the National Book Critics Circle award for fiction. Chanel Miller was awarded in autobiography for “Know My Name,” her book about being sexually assaulted by Stanford University student Brock Turner.

The critics circle usually announces its awards during a Manhattan ceremony, but called off the gathering over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. This year's honors were announced Thursday through a press release.