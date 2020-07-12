California now allows nursing home visits, but few happen

Larry Yarbroff, right, adjusts his mask as he sits with his wife, Mary, while visiting her at Chaparral House in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, July 10, 2020. For months, families have pined to see their loved ones in California’s skilled nursing facilities, which have been shut down to outside visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic. California’s health authorities recently issued guidance for visits to resume at these facilities, but so far, few appear to be happening as infection rates surge in many communities. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

For months, California’s skilled nursing facilities have been shut down to visitors to keep out the coronavirus.

State health authorities recently issued guidance for visits to resume, but few are happening as infection rates surge in California.

Facilities are being cautious after many suffered severe outbreaks earlier in the pandemic.

Nursing facilities account for about 40% of California’s roughly 7,000 coronavirus deaths.

Families have relied on phone and video calls to stay in touch with loved ones.

An administrator at a skilled nursing facility in Berkeley says she doesn’t want to proceed with most visits until getting approval from the city.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.