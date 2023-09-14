LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment suffered a major data breach that compromised the driver’s license and social security numbers of customers, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the filing, the company said its investigation showed that the breach occurred on Sept. 7, 2023, when “the unauthorized actor acquired a copy of, among other data, our loyalty program database,” the filing stated. “We have taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorized actor, although we cannot guarantee this result.”

Bloomberg reported Caesars Entertainment, Nevada’s second-largest gaming company, paid millions to the computer hackers.

This data hack comes as MGM Resorts International is dealing with a massive cybersecurity attack that’s impacted its properties.

In the coming weeks, Caesars Entertainment will be notifying individuals affected by the data breach and is offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to all members of its loyalty program. To sign up for these services, members may call (888) 652-1580 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday other than holidays.

