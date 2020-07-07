Bus in China plunges into a lake, killing 21

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say 21 people were killed when a bus ran through a roadside fence and plunged into a lake in a southwestern Chinese city.

Surveillance video posted by state broadcaster CCTV on its social media account show the bus suddenly race across six lanes of traffic and through a fence.

The Anshun city government said 15 people were rescued and sent to hospitals with injuries. It did not give a cause of the accident.

The passengers included high school students taking nationwide university entrance exams that began Tuesday.

