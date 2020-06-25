Bus crash in Polish capital kills 1, injures about 20 others

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

The wreckage of a Warsaw city bus is shown after the articulated bus crashed off an overpass, killing one person and injuring about 20 people, in Warsaw, Poland, on June 25, 2020. The accident forced Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is a runner-up candidate in Sunday presidential election, to suspend his campaigning.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Warsaw city bus crashed through a barrier on a highway overpass on Thursday and fell onto a concrete embankment below, killing at least one person and injuring about 20 others, authorities said.

Five of the injured people were hospitalized in serious condition, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, a candidate in a weekend presidential election, suspended his campaigning outside of the capital and went to the scene of the crash.

The articulated bus appeared to split in half, with the front section resting on its side on the embankment after it slammed through the barrier and plunged several meters below. The back of the bus was left dangling above on the railings with a gaping tear in the middle section.

Trzaskowski said investigators believe the bus driver might have lost control after suddenly becoming weak, but warned that the investigation was still ongoing. He said the driver was young and the bus was a year old.

The driver was hospitalized, but wasn’t in serious condition, police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.