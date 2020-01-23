Bulgaria charges 3 Russians in attempt to poison arms dealer

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities on Thursday charged three Russian nationals with the attempted murder of the owner of a Bulgarian arms factory and two other people.

The three unnamed Russians are accused of having attempted to kill the victims “in a way endangering the lives of many,” the chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The alleged assailants are suspected of using a phosphorus-like substance to poison Emilian Gebrev, his son and a company employee in 2015. The three victims fell ill at the time of the poisoning but recovered soon after.

Prosecutors have issued European arrest warrants for the three Russian citizens and are working closely on the case with the FBI and British authorities.

The investigation into the Gebrev poisoning was reopened at the end of 2018 because of suspicions that the substance used in Bulgaria was similar to that in the poison attack on Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the English city of Salisbury that same year.

Bulgarian investigators have established that Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Fedotov, who was involved in the Skripal poisoning, visited Bulgaria on three occasions in 2015.

Gebrev has been involved in arms production and trade for several decades. According to media reports, arms produced in his factory have been exported to Ukraine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.