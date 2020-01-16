Building collapses right in front of firetruck in Washington D.C

WASHINGTON D.C (CNN Newsource) – Two people barely made it onto the street before a building comes crashing down on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

Moments, after the building came crashing down a fire truck, rolled into the scene.

Investigators have not said what caused the building to collapse.

No one was trapped in the rubble and no other building was damaged.

One person was hit by the falling debris. No other injuries were reported.

