British nursing home recreates famous album covers using residents as models

An elderly care home in the UK has found a unique way to show their residents totally rock.

To keep spirits high during the months-long lockdown, the Sydmar Lodge Care Home in England recreated iconic album covers with elderly residents standing in for the rock stars.

The project covers an array of artists from Adele to David Bowie to Elvis Presley.

Even staff members got in on the action in a killer Queen cover recreation.

The pics have, of course, gone viral making social media stars out of the faux rock stars.

But organizer, Robert Speker, the home’s activities coordinator, says his main priority is to provide the residents a lockdown experience that is happy and full of enjoyment.

After launching the photography project, Speker created a GoFundMe to help raise money for Dementia Friends UK, according to CNN.

