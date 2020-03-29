Brazil’s Bolsonaro makes life-or-death coronavirus gamble

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to journalists about the new coronavirus at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 27, 2020. Even as coronavirus cases mount in Latin America’s largest nation, Bolsonaro is calling the pandemic a momentary, minor problem and saying strong measures to contain it are unnecessary. (AP Photo/Andre Borges)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Even as coronavirus cases mount in Latin America’s largest nation, the Brazilian president has staked out the most deliberately dismissive position of any major world leader.

Jair Bolsonaro calls the pandemic a momentary, minor problem and that strong measures to contain it are unnecessary.

Bolsonaro says his response to the disease matches that of President Donald Trump in the U.S., but the Brazilian leader has gone further, labeling the virus as “a little flu” and saying state governors’ aggressive measures to halt the disease were crimes.

On Thursday, he told reporters in the capital, Brasilia, that he feels Brazilians’ natural immunity will protect the nation.

