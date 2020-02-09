Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft faces safety concerns

(CNN Newsource) — Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is facing some new safety problems.

The Starliner is designed to carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

But it has encountered a second, previously undisclosed, software issue.

During a December test flight, a clock issue caused the spacecraft to misfire and stumble off course.

But now, a safety panel says a separate software problem could have caused a ‘catastrophic failure’ when the crew cabin separated from the module.

NASA says it’s too soon to say if another un-crewed flight will be needed to deem the vehicle ready to fly astronauts.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.