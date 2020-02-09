Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft faces safety concerns

(CNN Newsource) — Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is facing some new safety problems.

The Starliner is designed to carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

But it has encountered a second, previously undisclosed, software issue.

During a December test flight, a clock issue caused the spacecraft to misfire and stumble off course.

But now, a safety panel says a separate software problem could have caused a ‘catastrophic failure’ when the crew cabin separated from the module.

NASA says it’s too soon to say if another un-crewed flight will be needed to deem the vehicle ready to fly astronauts.

