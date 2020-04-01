Bobblehead unveiled to honor Dr. Fauci

Live Now
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLNS)- Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every Dr. Fauci Bobblehead sold to the American Hospital Association in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Dr. Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and advised six presidents.

“Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Dr. Fauci deserves it given what he has done and continues to do for our country and the world in the battle against COVID-19,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

