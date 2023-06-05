BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the new league year in the NFL has begun, so has free agency, meaning the Buffalo Bills will officially be in business as they seek to bolster their roster for a Super Bowl push.

After clearing cap space through the restructuring of Josh Allen, Von Miller and Stefon Diggs’ contracts, the Bills now have the potential to make some free agent additions, while staying under the NFL’s salary cap.

Here, you can track all of the Bills’ offseason moves as they are reported, as well as former Bills signing with other teams.

Bills free agent signings, re-signings and more

– Reportedly signed OLB Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract (June 5)

The Bills are reportedly making a late splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with pash rusher Leonard Floyd on a one-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport.

Floyd, 30, won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021 and has been a standout pass rusher for Los Angeles, where he’s tallied at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons. A former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears, Floyd has totaled 47.5 sacks in his seven-year NFL career. He posted 59 combined tackles and a career-high 22 quarterback hits in 2022.

The former Georgia Bulldog joins a Bills defensive line that will likely be without star Von Miller for a handful of games to start the season. Floyd can step in immediately to help make an impact and help alleviate Miller’s absence.

Once the three-time All-Pro returns, Floyd and Miller have the potential to be a vaunted pass-rushing duo.

– Signed WR Marcell Ateman to a one-year contract (June 1)

The Bills have added to their wide receiver room with training camp approaching, signing former Las Vegas Raider Marcell Ateman to a one-year contract.

Ateman, 28, most recently played for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks this past season, where he hauled in 259 yards on 19 receptions in seven games. A former seventh-round pick by the Raiders, the 6-foot-4 Ateman tallied 20 receptions for 270 yards and a touchdown in 19 career NFL games.

– Signed OT Brandon Shell to a one-year contract (May 29)

The Bills are reportedly inking a deal with offensive tackle Brandon Shell, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Shell, 31, spent the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins, starting 11 games among 13 appearances. He recorded a pair of tackles for Miami after being signed to the practice squad on September 19, 2022 and being elevated to the active roster on October 22.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, he has also spent time with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He has 83 career games played and 72 starts under his belt. He will likely compete for a roster spot and serve as a depth piece for the offensive line in Buffalo.

– Re-signed S Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract (May 22)

The Bills rounded out their 90-player maximum roster ahead of training camp in July by re-signing safety Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract.

Marlowe, 30, played in four games last season during his second stint in Buffalo. He was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on deadline day for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

He also played three seasons as a Bill from 2018 to 2020, starting six games as well as tallying 38 combined tackles and two interceptions in that span. He will likely be competing for a roster spot as a backup safety, but has familiarity with Sean McDermott’s defense.

– Bills announce undrafted free agent signings (May 12)

The Bills revealed their undrafted free agent signings following the 2023 NFL Draft. They are:

DJ Dale – DT, Alabama

Richard Gouraige – OT, Florida

Braydon Johnson – WR, Oklahoma State

Jordan Mims – RB, Fresno State

Tyrell Shavers – WR, San Diego State

Bryan Thompson – WR, Arizona State

Jalen Wayne – WR, South Alabama

Joel Wilson – TE, Central Michigan (signed May 22)

– Signed DT Poona Ford to a one-year contract (May 2)

The Bills are bolstering their defensive line with one of the best remaining free agents on the market, signing former Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Ford, who stands at just 5-foot-11 but weighs 310 pounds, has been a staple along the Seahawks’ defensive line the past four seasons, starting 63 games after signing with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

In his five-year career, Ford has totaled 181 combined tackles, 27 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks and is known to be a strong force that can win the leverage battle in the trenches.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ford “turned down more money elsewhere to try to win a ring in Buffalo.”

– Signed RB Latavius Murray to a one-year contract (May 1)

The Bills have added further depth at the running back position, signing veteran Latavius Murray to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Murray, 33, came into the league with the Raiders as a 2013 sixth-round pick and posted a 1,000-yard season with them in 2015. He started last season with the Saints and was signed off their practice squad by the Broncos, where he took on a significant role. Murray tallied 760 yards on 171 carries to go with six touchdowns in 2022.

Murray joins Damien Harris, Nyheim Hines and James Cook in the Bills’ running back room and will likely be competing for a spot on the roster in training camp. If nothing else, the team’s practice squad could await him.

– Signed K Tyler Bass to a four-year contract extension (April 21)

The Bills will have no issues at the kicker position for the foreseeable future, as the team has signed Tyler Bass to a four-year contract extension, the team announced. The deal is worth up to $21 million, according to Fox and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.

Following a couple shaky moments as a rookie, Bass has been nothing but solid the past two seasons, making just over 87% of his kicks in both 2021 and 2022. This past year, the 26-year-old nailed game-winning field goals with under 10 seconds to play in three different games (Week 4 at Ravens, Week 12 at Lions and Week 15 vs. Dolphins).

In his career, Bass is 30-for-37 on kicks of 40 or more yards. The reported contract extension will keep him in Buffalo through the 2027 season. He was slated to become a free agent in 2024.

– Re-signed LB A.J. Klein to a one-year contract (April 17)

The Bills are bringing back veteran linebacker A.J. Klein on a one-year contract, the team announced.

Klein spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Buffalo and was released prior to the 2022 campaign, when he then spent time in Chicago and Baltimore last season. He returned to the Bills in November when he was claimed off waivers.

The 31-year-old has played 37 games as a Bill, totaling 121 combined tackles, one interception and five sacks over the past three seasons. He provides experience and depth at the linebacker position while also being able to play special teams snaps.

– Signed OL Kevin Jarvis to a one-year contract (April 14)

The Bills continue to add depth to their offensive line, signing Kevin Jarvis to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Jarvis entered the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Detroit Lions. The 24-year-old has yet to appear in an NFL game, but started 39 (25 at right guard, three at left tackle, 11 at right tackle) in college at Michigan State.

– Reportedly re-signed DE Shaq Lawson to a one-year contract (April 10)

Just like fellow defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson will reportedly be returning to Buffalo on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo.

The 28-year-old was a first round pick of the Bills in 2016 and spent four season with the before spending one year with both the Jets and Dolphins. He returned to Buffalo last season and tallied 3.5 sacks and 31 combined tackles.

Lawson provides depth at a position that will likely need it, and also means the Bills will return their top five defensive ends from last season, barring a trade. With Von Miller’s availability still a question mark after the star pass rusher’s ACL injury, Lawson could receive a boost in snaps early in the season before Miller’s return.

– Re-signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract (March 29)

The Bills are extending Jordan Phillips’ second stint in Buffalo, re-signing the defensive tackle on a one-year contract, the team announced.

Phillips tallied 20 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks last season, appearing in 12 games after missing time due to injury at multiple points. His standout season as a pro came as a Bill in 2019, when he tallied 9.5 sacks.

The 30-year-old provides depth at the defensive tackle position behind DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver and likely firms up the team’s top four players at the position alongside Tim Settle.

– Re-signed S Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract (March 27)

After losing Jaquan Johnson, the Bills have added depth at the safety position, signing former Ram Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Rapp was a second-round pick of the Rams in the 2019 draft and has been one of the team’s starting safeties for much of his career. Most notably, the 25-year-old started every game in Los Angeles’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2021. He has tallied an interception in all four of his NFL seasons, totaling nine for his career.

With Micah Hyde becoming a free agent following the 2023 season, the Washington product could be an option as Hyde’s successor if his play this year warrants a longer-term contract. Regardless

– Signed OG David Edwards to a one-year contract (March 23)

The Bills continue to add depth to their offensive line with their third lineman signing of this offseason, bringing in former Rams guard David Edwards on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Edwards was a fifth-round draft pick to Los Angeles in 2019 and was a regular starter with the Rams the past four seasons. Most notably, he started at left guard for every game, including playoffs, during LA’s Super Bowl-winning season in 2021. In all, he’s totaled 45 starts in 53 NFL games.

The 26-year-old only played in four games in 2022 due to concussion issues. After heading into concussion protocol following his second concussion of the season in Week 5 and later being placed on injured reserve, he was officially shut down for the rest of the season in December.

With Edwards receiving just a one-year contract compared to Connor McGovern’s three-year deal, one would assume the former is coming in as more of a depth option — however, the battle to see who will start at the two guard positions will certainly be something to keep an eye on come training camp.

– Reportedly re-signed OT David Quessenberry to one-year contract (March 21)

The Bills will reportedly be bringing back offensive tackle David Quessenberry, signing him to a one-year contract according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo.

The 32-year-old proved to be a versatile depth option for the Bills in 2022, starting three games at both right and left tackle and appearing in 16 total games.

He first signed with Buffalo last offseason after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with Tennessee.

– Signed RB Damien Harris to a one-year contract (March 20)

The Bills found a quick replacement for Devin Singletary in former Patriots running back Damien Harris to a one-year deal, the team announced.

The 26-year-old played 11 games with the Patriots last season and started nine, rushing for a total of 462 yards and three touchdowns. He dealt with a lingering hamstring injury in 2022, which limited his time. However, he had a career year in 2021, rushing for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns across 15 games. He has also shown capability to catch passes.

– Signed WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year contract (March 20)

The Bills have added another potential weapon at wide receiver, signing former Dolphins wideout Trent Sherfield to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Sherfield signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt, spending three years as a Cardinal before a one-year stint with New Orleans. His 2022 campaign with Miami was by far his most productive in the NFL, totaling single-season career-highs with 417 yards on 30 receptions and two touchdowns. His biggest play came on a 75-yard touchdown catch and run on the first play of Miami’s Week 13 loss to San Francisco.

The 27-year-old has also totaled 25 special teams tackles in his career.

– Re-signed CB Dane Jackson to a one-year contract (March 17)

Cornerback Dane Jackson has re-signed with the Bills on a one-year contract, the team announced. Jackson was a restricted free agent and was tendered with an original round designation on Wednesday, but officially agreed to a deal to return to Buffalo on Friday.

Jackson was a 7th-round draft pick in 2020 and took on a consistent starting role last season. The 26-year-old tallied 12 passes defended and two interceptions in 15 games in 2022.

– Bills release WR Isaiah McKenzie (March 17)

The Bills have released wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, the team announced. The move saves Buffalo just over $2 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

McKenzie, who was the Bills’ longest-tenured wide receiver on the active roster prior to his release, tallied his career high in both receptions (42) and receiving yards (423) in the 2022 season. He finished with 137 receptions, 1,316 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns during his five-year stint in Buffalo. He leaves as one of the team’s most recognizable and seemingly well-liked locker room presences in recent memory.

The signing of WR Deonte Harty to a two-year contract on Thursday cast doubt over the 27-year-old’s status on the roster, as Harty possesses a similar skill set to McKenzie. The former Saints receiver will presumably fill the hole left by McKenzie.

– QB Kyle Allen signs one-year contract with Bills (March 15)

Quarterback Kyle Allen, who is notably good friends with Josh Allen, has signed a one-year deal with the Bills to presumably back up Buffalo’s franchise QB.

Allen, who has been in the league since 2018, spent the 2022 season with the Houston Texans, where he started two games. He lost both of those games, completing 46 of 78 pass attempts, throwing for 416 yards and two touchdowns, while also tossing four interceptions. He has 19 career starts until his belt, 12 of them with the Carolina Panthers in 2019. He is in line to enter camp as the team’s backup quarterback.

– Safety Jordan Poyer re-signs with Bills on two-year deal (March 15)

After speculation he may be gone, safety Jordan Poyer will indeed be back in Buffalo after re-signing with the Bills on a two-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Poyer has been a staple of Buffalo’s secondary ever since he first signed with the team in 2017. In regular season games where Poyer played last season, the Bills were 12-0. The only loss Buffalo suffered with the 31-year-old in the lineup was their playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was named to the All-Pro team for the first time in his career in 2021.

In 91 career regular season games as a Bill, Poyer has totaled 22 interceptions and 582 tackles.

With fellow safety Micah Hyde expected be fully healthy for the 2023 season, the duo that have been the foundation of Buffalo’s secondary will get another opportunity to play together, to Poyer’s delight.

– Signed WR Deonte Harty to a two-year contract (March 15)

Josh Allen will have a new weapon: former Saints wide receiver and returner Deonte Harty, who signed a two-year deal with the Bills the team announced.

Harty, formerly Deonte Harris before he changed his last name to honor his step-father, is a receiver that can create separation and stretch the field. He was also an All-Pro selection his rookie year as a punt returner. The 25-year-old had his best year as a receiver in 2021, hauling in 570 yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions. He was suspended for three games in 2021 stemming from a DUI arrest. A turf toe injury limited the 5-foot-6 receiver’s time on the field in 2022, as he appeared in only four games.

Harty’s two-year contract with the Bills could be worth a maximum of $13.5 million with incentives with $5 million guaranteed. While the deal is for two years, Buffalo can release Harty after 2023 and save nearly $4 million in cap space if they choose to, according to Spotrac.

– Reportedly restructure deal for WR Stefon Diggs (March 14)

The Bills restructured the deal for WR Stefon Diggs, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. It will convert base salary into a bonus and create another $5.4 million in cap space. In September 2022, Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million deal to keep him in Buffalo through the 2027 season. It’s part of several deals the Bills have restructured in an effort to free up more cap space.

– Re-signed LB Tyrel Dodson to a one-year contract (March 14)

The Bills are bringing back linebacker Tyrel Dodson, re-signing the Texas A&M product to a one-year contract, the team announced. Dodson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in 42 games, largely as a special teams player. He’s started five games in his career, including a Week 11 win over Cleveland last season when he stepped in for an injured Tremaine Edmunds and made 13 tackles.

– Reportedly restructure deals for QB Josh Allen and LB Von Miller (March 13)

The Bills re-structured the deals of Josh Allen and Von Miller in moves that will create approximately $32 million in salary cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. In 2021, Allen signed a six-year, $258 million extension to remain in Buffalo and was set to make $39.7 million in 2023. Meanwhile, Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal ahead of the 2022 season and was due to make $18.6 million this season. Both of those figures represent base salary and other bonuses.

– Re-signed CB Cam Lewis to a one-year contract (March 13)

Former UB Bull Cam Lewis is returning to Buffalo, providing some depth at the cornerback position. The 25-year-old signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in 25 regular season games, starting four of them.

– Signed G Connor McGovern to a three-year contract (March 13)

The Bills added some help to their offensive line, signing guard Connor McGovern from the Dallas Cowboys. The 25-year-old was a third-round pick in 2019 out of Penn State for the Cowboys and started 29 games in his four years in Dallas, including all 15 he played last season.

McGovern’s three-year contract with the Bills is for $23 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

– Re-signed P Sam Martin to a three-year contract (March 13)

There will be no punter controversy in Buffalo this offseason, as the team announced they’re bringing Martin back on a three-year deal. The team brought on Martin following the release of rookie punter Matt Araiza before the start of last season, and the 33-year-old gave the team a quality punting display, averaging 47.7 gross yards per punt which ranked 13th in the NFL.

Martin’s three-year deal could be worth up to $7.15 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo.

– Re-signed LB Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract (March 13)

Matakevich first joined the Bills in 2020 and has been a regular on special teams, and he will likely continue to be in 2023. He was also a team captain in both 2021 and 2022.

– Reportedly restructured RB Nyheim Hines’ contract (March 13)

After acquiring Hines at the 2022 trade deadline, the Bills will be keeping the versatile running back at a lowered cap hit. While the deal is not yet official, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, the restructuring will save the Bills roughly $1.3 million in cap space. The 26-year-old is signed through 2024.

Hines made his mark as a returner during his time in Buffalo last season, including his two kickoff return touchdowns in one game against the Patriots in Week 18. However, an increased role in the offense for Hines in 2023 seems likely.

– Signed LB Matt Milano to a two-year contract extension (March 12)

Milano received his first All-Pro accolade this past season, and he was rewarded with a two-year extension that will keep him in Buffalo through 2026. The move also saves the Bills roughly $6 million in cap space, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bills players signing with other teams

– TE Tommy Sweeney signs one-year contract with New York Giants (March 23)

Tommy Sweeney will reunite with Giants head coach Brian Daboll after leaving the Bills to sign a one-year contract with New York.

Sweeney was a 7th-round draft pick in 2019 and totaled 18 catches for 165 receiving yards and a touchdown in 24 games over his four years in Buffalo, but was inactive for the majority of games in 2022. He missed the entire 2020 season due to a foot injury as well as being diagnosed with myocarditis.

– WR Jamison Crowder signs one-year contract with New York Giants (March 23)

Jamison Crowder’s time in Buffalo was not what fans had hoped for, and the veteran receiver is moving on after signing a one-year deal with the Giants.

Crowder played in just four games for the Bills in 2022, totaling 60 receiving yards on six catches. An ankle injury ended his season after Week 4.

– WR Isaiah McKenzie signs with Indianapolis Colts (March 21)

It did not take long for former Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to find a landing spot after being released by Buffalo on March 17.

The 27-year-old has agreed to terms with the Colts, according to his agents, where he’ll join a receiving corps led by Michael Pittman Jr. and have a chance to compete for quality snaps.

The move to release McKenzie saved Buffalo just over $2 million in cap space. He was the team’s longest-tenured receiver prior to his release.

– RB Devin Singletary reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Houston Texans (March 20)

The Bills will officially have a new top running back this upcoming season, as Devin Singletary has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Singletary was a Bills third-round draft pick in 2019 and took on strong roles in each of his four seasons in Buffalo, tallying over 900 total yards in all of them. This past season, the Florida Atlantic product averaged 51.2 rushing yards per game and finished with six total touchdowns.

The loss of Singletary and Taiwan Jones also being a free agent means the Bills have just two running backs (James Cook and Nyheim Hines) on their roster, meaning an additional to the backfield, either in free agency or the NFL Draft, should be on the horizon.

Singletary, 25, will likely have to compete for snaps with the Texans’ Dameon Pierce, who had a strong rookie campaign in 2022.

– S Jaquan Johnson reportedly agrees to one-year contract with Las Vegas Raiders (March 20)

While the Bills kept Jordan Poyer, their other free agent safety will not be returning to Buffalo.

Jaquan Johnson has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Johnson was a 2019 6th-round selection by the Bills and spent the past four seasons in Buffalo. The 27-year-old started three games last season filling in for injuries to Poyer and Micah Hyde and finishes his Bills career with 58 total tackles and two interceptions.

– LB Tremaine Edmunds signs four-year deal with Chicago Bears (March 13)

Arguably the Bills’ biggest free agent was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and he will not be back in Buffalo next season.

Edmunds has officially signed a four-year contract worth $72 million with the Bears. It marks one of the largest contracts for an inside linebacker in the NFL, with $50 million guaranteed as part of the deal.

The 24-year-old was a first-round pick for the Bills in 2018 and has been a staple in the middle of their defense, starting every one of the 74 games he played. He totaled over 100 combined tackles in all five of his seasons in Buffalo and was named to the Pro Bowl twice. It leaves a sizable hole on defense that the Bills will likely look to fill in free agency or the draft.

– QB Case Keenum agrees to two-year deal with Texans (March 13)

The Bills will once again be in the market for a backup quarterback.

Case Keenun has signed a two-year deal with the Houston Texans, potentially throwing himself in the mix for their starting job. Keenum spent just one year in Buffalo while backing up Josh Allen, appearing in two regular season games.

