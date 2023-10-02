BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, likely ruling him out for the rest of the season, coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday.

“Very difficult, very unfortunate,” McDermott said. “Knowing Tre, once he gets his feet back underneath him here, no pun intended, he’ll be fine. He’s a resilient young man, extremely committed and determined to be successful in his life and his career.”

White suffered the non-contact injury during the third quarter while guarding Miami receiver Tyreek Hill. He was visibly upset and was surrounded by his teammates while he was on the ground and was later carted off the field.

“He’s been through a lot,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “You watch how hard he’s worked to get back. I know he’s a man of faith and I know how strong he is. He will rebound.”

McDermott was noncommittal about the severity of White’s injury and said that tests were still ongoing.

“He does it for all the right reasons, and to see that today … it’s a damn shame,” center Mitch Morse said. “This game means a lot to him and being a good teammate and being there for his teammates means a lot to him. Just keep him in your prayers.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.