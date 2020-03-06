Bill Clinton feels ‘terrible’ for Lewinsky affair

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — Bill Clinton is opening up about his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

In a new four-part documentary, the former president says he feels “terrible” the affair defined the former White House intern’s life.

The documentary focuses on Hillary Clinton’s life and career.

An entire episode is dedicated to the Lewinsky scandal and the investigations that followed.

While he was president, Clinton had a sexual relationship with 22-year-old Lewinsky. He then lied about it during a deposition.

It lead to his impeachment and subsequent acquittal by the Senate.

Clinton is asked in the documentary, why he entered the relationship.

He said it was one of many things he did to cope with the “Pressure, disappointments and fears” of life.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.