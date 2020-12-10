Say cheese: Suspect in stolen cellphone caper grins in surveillance photo

by: Nancy Cook

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect in the theft of a cell phone from a Louisiana bank is seen smiling in their surveillance photo shared by Shreveport Police.

Officers are looking for a man accused of taking a cell phone from the bank on Nov. 9, along with a woman who was with the alleged thief.

Officers say a patron of the bank left her phone at the business and an unknown male and female suspect came into the bank and allegedly took the phone.

(Surveillance video captures courtesy Shreveport Police Department)

