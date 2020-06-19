Ben & Jerry’s calls to defund the police in Juneteenth message

U.S. & World

by: Johan Sheridan, Nexstar Media Wire, and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Ben & Jerry’s

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFLA/CNN) – One of the first major businesses to explicitly support efforts to defund police departments, Ben & Jerry’s posted a Juneteenth message calling on Americans to “dismantle the old system and build a new one that guarantees freedom and justice for all.”

The Vermont-based ice cream company posted a detailed breakdown on its website of what the movement to defund police means: “That we stop spending our tax dollars on so many of the discredited, dangerous, and racist parts of policing and instead invest that money in community-driven solutions that foster real health, peacekeeping, and safety.”

The company added that even now, in 2020, “We know that Black men, women, and children are not fully free. They’re not free to live their own lives in their own skin, free of harassment, free of violence, and free of fear. It’s long past time for that change.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know